Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $22.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,424 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 424,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 258,696 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

