AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $1,180.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,165.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE:AZO opened at $915.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $947.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,092.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 64.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

