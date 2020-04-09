AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,328 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.84.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 379,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,952,704. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

