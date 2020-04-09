AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.84.

AT&T stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.