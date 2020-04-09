Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.