Atheios Price Reaches $0.0002 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. During the last week, Atheios has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $3,843.96 and $9.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.