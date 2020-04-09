Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AIAPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Ascential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ascential from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAPF opened at $3.40 on Monday.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.