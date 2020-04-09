Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $87.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

