Aries Wealth Management Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,765,000 after buying an additional 151,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after buying an additional 802,755 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

GIS stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

