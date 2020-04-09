Aries Wealth Management Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.