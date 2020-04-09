Aries Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,850 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,735,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.