Aries Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 996.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 13.5% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 91,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,382,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.