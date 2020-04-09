Aries Wealth Management Acquires 3,624 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,422,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,934,000 after purchasing an additional 169,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,140,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,215,000 after buying an additional 864,036 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,689,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,204,000 after purchasing an additional 120,194 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

