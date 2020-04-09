Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Cormark

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 166.99% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of AR stock opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.74. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.