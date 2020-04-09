Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) shares dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $48.00. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the stock. Arch Coal traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $30.59, approximately 431,152 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 491,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arch Coal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Arch Coal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arch Coal by 577.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 90,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Coal by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 294,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after buying an additional 84,070 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $468.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

About Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

