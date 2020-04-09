ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €13.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.59 ($20.45).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

