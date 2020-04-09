Aptiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,767 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,351% compared to the typical volume of 742 call options.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

