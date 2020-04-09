Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Apple from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.27.

AAPL opened at $267.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.