Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANFGY. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Antofagasta from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of Hold.

Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

