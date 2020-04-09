Analysts Set Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target at $31.33

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.73. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $311.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,577 shares of company stock worth $1,522,059 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 154,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 331,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

