American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $8.18. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 701,819 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Cfra cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,148,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,986,000 after acquiring an additional 452,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $34,245,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

