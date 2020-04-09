American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Up 7.6%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $10.22, 137,819,895 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 64,813,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. Evercore ISI lowered American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.87.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,099 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,648,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

