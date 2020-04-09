Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 38.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.57.

Get Altus Group alerts:

TSE:AIF opened at C$40.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.76. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$26.03 and a 52 week high of C$48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.89.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.