Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €41.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.83 ($52.13).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALO opened at €39.15 ($45.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €41.00 and a 200 day moving average of €40.75. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.