Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,216.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,245.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,314.27. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.43.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.