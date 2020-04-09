Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock worth $140,280,403. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $14.12 on Thursday, reaching $1,224.40. The stock had a trading volume of 166,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,248.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.29. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $815.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

