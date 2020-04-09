Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANCUF. TD Securities upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight Capital started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

