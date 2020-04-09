Alex Dacre Sells 4,000 Shares of Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) Stock

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) insider Alex Dacre sold 4,000 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.60), for a total value of £14,000 ($18,416.21).
Shares of Marlowe stock opened at GBX 377 ($4.96) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. Marlowe PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 315 ($4.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 515 ($6.77). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 414 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 449.52. The firm has a market cap of $172.93 million and a PE ratio of 235.63.
Marlowe Company Profile
