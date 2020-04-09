AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 39,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.