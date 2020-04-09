Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$75.00. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.43.

TSE:AEM opened at C$64.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$43.25 and a 12-month high of C$86.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$994.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.40 per share, with a total value of C$62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,368,811.20. Also, Director Sean Boyd purchased 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,329,276.07. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $547,532.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

