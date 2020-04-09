Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Raymond James

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADN. CIBC raised their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Acadian Timber from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CSFB cut Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $200.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$11.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.21.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.73. The business had revenue of C$25.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

