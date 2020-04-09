ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Abcam PLC distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays and other kits. Abcam PLC is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

ABCZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABCZY opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

