ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 16.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 16.50 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABBN. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 22 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 19.65.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.