8,637 Shares in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,323,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 486,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,562,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,360,000 after purchasing an additional 310,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.13. 17,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,535. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

