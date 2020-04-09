4,921 Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Okta by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,912. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 0.88. Okta Inc has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $142.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,849 shares of company stock worth $19,166,015 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Okta from to in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Okta from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.