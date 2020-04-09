2,592 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in MarketAxess by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.43.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $400.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,039. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 0.26. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.61 and a 12 month high of $421.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

