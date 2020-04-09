186 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,882.73.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $49.95 on Thursday, hitting $1,422.01. The stock had a trading volume of 106,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,583. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,505.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,856.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

