1,744 Shares in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,955 shares of company stock worth $20,214,092. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.78. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

