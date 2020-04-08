Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

ZNGA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.62.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $53,276.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $34,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,974.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $12,698,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

