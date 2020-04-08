ZClassic Tops 1-Day Volume of $154,161.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $154,161.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00505896 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00115576 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00082559 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003422 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000469 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

