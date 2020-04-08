Zacks: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Given $68.40 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $68.40 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tucows an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TCX stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tucows has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Tucows had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tucows will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bret Fausett purchased 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,965.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,965. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $69,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,386,475.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,605,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,164,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the 4th quarter valued at $3,971,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

