Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) to Hold

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

BDGE opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $391.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.28. Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDGE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Bancorp (BDGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.