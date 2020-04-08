Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) to Hold

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,559. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $10,642,511.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,644,876.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock valued at $54,211,105.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Peloton by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892,025 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $79,603,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Peloton by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Peloton by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Peloton by 2,030.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 852,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 812,095 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

