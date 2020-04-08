Zacks Investment Research Lowers Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to Sell

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Get Danone alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of DANOY opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. Danone has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danone (DANOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.