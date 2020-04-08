Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Sell

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTLT. Stephens upped their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 116.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $377,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 165.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 62,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

