Zacks Investment Research Lowers Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Hold

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $147.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

