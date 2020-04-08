Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to Sell

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Sunday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $51.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

