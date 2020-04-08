Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to Hold

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

SFST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $190.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,075 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $43,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Ellison acquired 3,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $97,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,694.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,302 shares of company stock valued at $92,836 over the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

