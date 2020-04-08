Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Sell

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

RBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,057. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.25.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Kao bought 9,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,485.30. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

