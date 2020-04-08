Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) to Sell

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.96. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.69.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.